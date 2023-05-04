Ex-husband of ‘Aem Cyanide’ granted bail

Court says police have yet to show evidence linking sacked officer to murders

Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, the ex-husband of suspected serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn, is seen outside a police dormitory in Kanchanaburi on April 26, when investigators conducted a search. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

The ex-husband of accused serial killer Sararat “Aem” Rangsiwuthaporn has been granted bail, after the court said police had not yet found evidence to link him to the murders his ex-wife is said to have committed.

Police investigators on Thursday took Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn to the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court, seeking to have him detained on charges of receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents and using forged official documents.

Pol Lt Col Withoon, the deputy superintendent of the Suan Phueng police station in Ratchaburi, was fired from the force, arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Police handling the cyanide-murder case sought an arrest warrant after learning that the 39-year-old policeman had picked up his former wife, 36-year-old Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, in Udon Thani after the death of her boyfriend Sutthisak “Dae” Phoonkhwan.

Sutthisak was one of the 15 reported victims of Ms Sararat, who is accused of involvement in a spate of deaths involving cyanide. The 35-year-old native of Ratchaburi died in Udon Thani on March 12, a day after making merit with Ms Sararat at a local temple and having a meal with her at a restaurant.

The court initially approved a police request to detain Pol Lt Col Withoon. He applied for temporary release and gave his consent to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

The court granted bail on the grounds that police investigators had not yet found any evidence to implicate him in the murder cases.

Police had also searched the houses of the suspect and Ms Sararat and there was no evidence showing that he had interfered with evidence, according to the court.

The suspect had also shown his willingness to visit Ms Sararat at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution in Bangkok, accompanied by police. If she committed the crimes as alleged, he would try to persuade her to confess.

The court approved his temporary release on bail with a 100,000-baht surety.