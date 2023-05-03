Aem Cyanide's police husband arrested

Police take Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwutaporn, who is accused of killing a woman with cyanide in Ratchaburi province, to the Criminal Court on April 26. (Photo supplied)

A police lieutenant colonel who is the ex-husband of suspected serial cyanide killer "Aem Cyanide" has been fired from the force, arrested and charged with related crimes.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, said on Wednesday that Pol Lt Col Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, deputy superintendent of Suan Phueng police station in Ratchaburi province, was charged with receiving stolen property, jointly forging official documents and jointly using forged official documents.

Along with the charges, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas had expelled Pol Lt Col Withoon from the police force, Pol Gen Surachate said.

He said Pol Lt Col Withoon,39, was arrested on a court warrant and faced charges because he picked up his divorced wife, 36-year-old Sararat "Aem" Rangsiwuthaporn, dubbed Aem Cyanide, in Udon Thani province after the death of her boyfriend Sutthisak "Dae" Phoonkhwan.

Pol Lt Col Withoon and Ms Sararat took Sutthisak's white Chevrolet Captiva vehicle from Udon Thani and pledged it as loan collateral in Nakhon Pathom.

Sutthisak, a 35-year-old native of Ratchaburi province, died in Udon Thani on March 12.

He passed out at a petrol station in Nong Han district after making merit with Ms Sararat at a local temple and having a meal with her at a restaurant.

Rescuers rushed him to Nong Han Hospital. He was treated and later discharged but died later that day at a dormitory in Muang district of Udon Thani.

Ms Sararat began a relationship with Sutthisak after divorcing her police husband. She was four months pregnant when she was arrested last month.

Despite the divorce, Ms Sararat continued to live in her former police husband's house. Pol Lt Col Withoon earlier told police that they divorced over financial issues.

Police believed Sutthisak was one of 15 victims of Ms Sararat, who was dubbed Aem Cyanide because cyanide was believed used to kill them. Fourteen of the victims died.

The suspected serial murders began in 2020 and continued until last month when the latest victim, a woman named Siriporn Khwanwong from Kanchanaburi province, died while making merit with Ms Sararat in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi on April 14.

Cyanide was found in the victim's body and police suspected Ms Sararat of mixing cyanide in Siriporn's food. The suspect left the scene with Siriporn's car and valuables.

Pol Gen Surachate earlier said Ms Sararat wanted her victims' assets because she had run up huge debts with credit card spending, informal lenders and online gambling. Police had yet to look into her debts and the financial status of her divorced police husband.