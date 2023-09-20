Man charged with killing daughter accused in deaths of 4 sons

Songsak Songsaeng, 46, is taken into Bang Khen police station in Bangkok. He and his wife Sunan Nahuanin, 40, were arrested for the murder of their 2-year-old daughter, whose body was found buried and covered with concrete in Kamphaeng Phet. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A man arrested for colluding with his wife in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter has also allegedly admitted to killing his four sons born to one of his three former wives.

Songsak Songsaeng, 46, and his wife Sunan Nahuanin, 40, from Kamphaeng Phet, were arrested in Pathum Thani and taken to Kamphaeng Phet to point out where they buried their 2-year-old daughter. They were returned to Bang Khen police station in Bangkok early on Wednesday.

The dead girl was found buried and covered in concrete at her mother’s house in Kamphaeng Phet.

During questioning at Bang Khen police station, Mr Songsak kept crying but he also allegedly admitted to having killed his daughter. He claimed that mental illness drove him to murder the girl, according to police.

He said he felt guilt for his actions and wanted to apologise for what he had done.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaphol Anusit, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau division 2, said witnesses had told police of frequent domestic violence in the suspects’ family.

The couple's arrest came after social media influencer Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, alias Kan Chompalang, on Sept 10 took police to help two girls, aged 12 and 4 years, who neighbours reported had been physically assaulted by their father, Mr Songsak, at their apartment room in Bang Khen district. During the rescue operation, the girls’ parents were not at home.

The couple had three children. There was no sign of the youngest, aged 2 years. Neighbours said the couple told them they had sent the child to stay with her grandfather in another province.

During questioning, the two rescued girls told police their parents had both assaulted their youngest sister, causing her death.

Police later arrested the couple in Pathum Thani province. During intense questioning, Mr Songsak, who is a delivery rider, and Ms Sunan allegedly admitted to having killed their 2-year-old daughter.

Thai media reported the couple were caught while withdrawing cash at the Big C store in Future Park Rangsit mall. Police seized a Honda Jazz from them. The car was allegedly used to take their daughter's body to Ms Sunan's house in Kampaheng Phet on May 21.

Pol Col Anan Vorasart, chief of Bang Khen police, said on Wednesday that the suspects were being detained at Bang Khen police station after returning from Kamphaeng Phet, where they pointed out where they buried their daughter's body, in the kitchen area of the wife's house.

Investigators would continue to question the couple to find out why they killed the child, Pol Col Anan said.

A police source said Mr Songsak had 10 children by four wives. The eldest was aged 22 years. He had one child each with the first and second wives, five children by his third wife and three children by his current, fourth wife.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he had killed four children born to one of his former wives. The admitted murders occurred in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018, according to the police source.

The former third wife reportedly implicated Mr Songsak in the killing of their four children, all boys. Two of the bodies were dumped in Bang Sue area in 2013 and 2014, and the other two bodies allegedly disposed of in Sai mai area.