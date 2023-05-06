Pannika: Move Forward ready to be core of next government

Party will endure because it was ‘built by people’ and not big donors, says campaign adviser

A supporter holds up a sign with the party’s number at a Move Forward rally that drew thousands to Pak Nam in Samut Prakan on Friday night. Leader Pita Limjaroenrat and other key figures were joined by candidates for all 8 constituencies in the province. (Photo: @MFPThai Twitter)

The Move Forward Party is ready to be the core party in forming a government and its increasing popularity is not just a passing fad, says campaign adviser Pannika Wanich.

“People often say that everything ends up the same, no matter who or what political party they vote for or how many rounds of elections are held. Their living conditions are not changed. The Move Forward Party also shares the same view,” Ms Pannika said on Saturday in Chiang Rai.

“But Move Forward dreams of changes for people. Political parties that are elected often care for their political donors, their supporters and generals, but not for the people who voted for them to sit in Government House. They rely on money, power and charisma.”

She made the comments during a campaign stop at the Muang Daeng market in Mae Sai district of the northern province, where she was joined by party secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon and deputy spokesman Karunaphon Thiensuwan. Two party candidates for constituencies 2 and 6 also took to the stage.

Unlike other parties that obtain most of their money from big political donors, Move Forward was built by people, Ms Pannika said.

The party is backed by members of the public through grass-roots fundraising. It has a firm stand that it would not accept financial support from political donors.

Recent opinion polls put the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties far ahead of other contenders in the May 14 election. Some commentators say Pheu Thai’s large lead has been eroded because some voters are not convinced by its insistence that it won’t team up with any military-backed parties after May 14.

Move Forward has made its position clear — “If there are uncles, there is no us”, a reference to Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who are both seeking to remain in government nearly nine years after the coup staged by Gen Prayut.

Recent campaign rallies by Move Forward have drawn thousands of people, matching or even exceeding the crowds drawn by Pheu Thai.

Ms Pannika said Move Forward was ready to be the core party to form the next government. She also shrugged off talk about attempts by conservative forces to have the party dissolved.

“Previously, efforts have been made to dissolve the party, but Move Forward belongs to the people. If it’s dissolved, a new party will be born,” she said. “Many critics view that Move Forward’s popularity is a just a passing fever. But now, the party is ready to be the core to form the next government.

“Our campaign rallies in all provinces have been overwhelming. This shows that Move Forward has the highest number of natural voters — far higher than the now-dissolved Future Forward Party.”

Future Forward shocked everyone in the 2019 general election by getting 6.3 million votes to become the country’s third-biggest party with 81 seats. But the Constitutional Court dissolved the party after ruling that a loan made to it by co-founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit violated election rules.

The party was quickly reborn as Move Forward but its representation in the House dwindled to 51 MPs, mostly because of defections to other parties shortly after the Future Forward dissolution in 2019.

On Saturday, Move Forward kicked off five campaign caravan tours that will visit all regions of the country before converging on Bangkok for a huge final rally on May 12.

Each campaign caravan is being led by party heavyweights who will be stressing the importance of supporters showing up at the polls to cast their votes on May 14.

Move Forward Party campaign adviser Pannika Wanich (third from right) joins colleagues and candidates at a campaign stop in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai non Saturday. (Photo: Julalack Khansutham Facebook page)