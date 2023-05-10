Pheu Thai lays down 3 rules

Voting rehearsal: Samut Prakan governor Supamit Chinsri, right, drops a mock ballot into a box as he joins the Big Day campaign, organised to raise public awareness about the general election on Sunday. The Election Commission is expecting voter turnout to exceed 80%. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Pheu Thai Family chief and prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra has announced three conditions for the party in forming a coalition government, with one being that Pheu Thai must oversee all major ministries.

She gave an hour-long interview published on TikTok and Instagram Live that was hosted by celebrity Kachapa "Mod Dam" Tancharoen on Monday night.

Ms Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai's campaign pledges could all materialise, especially its vow to improve people's living conditions and promote startups.

She also pledged that illicit drug abuse would be slashed in half within six months of the party taking power.

"Pheu Thai is aware of the nation's problems and knows how to deal with them. So, Pheu Thai is now the best choice for Thailand," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn insisted Pheu Thai would never cooperate with the "two Por" -- a reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon.

Despite the election being several days away, the party announced that it is confident it will form the next government and is prepared to work with other parties under three conditions.

These are that other parties must accept its policies, that the prime minister must be a Pheu Thai candidate and that major ministries must be overseen by Pheu Thai.

Asked if there was any chance of the Move Forward Party (MFP) working with Pheu Thai, Ms Paetongtarn said that was still on the table.

Regarding the revision of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, she insisted Pheu Thai would not scrap it. Rather, she said, the matter would be tabled for discussion in parliament.

"My father [Thaksin] became prime minister because he was chosen by the people, and he did not buy any votes. We have come this far because it is the will of the people," Ms Paetongtarn said.

When asked who among Pheu Thai's candidates would become prime minister, she said all three candidates, including Srettha Thavisin, have agreed to support one another to help the country.

Meanwhile, Pannika Wanich, a co-founder of the now-defunct Future Forward Party who works as a campaign assistant for the MFP, said the party's executive members believed Pheu Thai and the MFP could form a competent government with more than 300 seats.

Ms Pannika said if the MFP wins the contest, its leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, would submit its 312 policies and 40 laws to parliament for discussion.

The MFP does not aim to oversee any specific ministry, she said.