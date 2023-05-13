Alleged vote-buyers nabbed on eve of poll

District officials and police officers on Saturday inspect documents and prepare ballot boxes at the Sports Authority of Thailand building in Din Daeng district of Bangkok, ahead of Election Day on Sunday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Three alleged vote-buyers were arrested on Saturday ahead of Election Day on Sunday, authorities said.

The first arrest was made in Bueng Kan province, with the culprit caught carrying a list of names and cash, said Pol Maj Gen Nithithorn Jintakanon, spokesman for the security and peace maintenance centre for elections.

The second incident occurred in Ayutthaya and the third in Phichit, with both offenders caught with cash intended to buy votes. All three cases are being handled according to legal procedures.

In an effort to combat electoral crimes, police are increasing their efforts and raising awareness of relevant laws to prevent voters from violating them, according to the spokesman.

He warned that vote-buying could lead to imprisonment of one to 10 years and/or a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht for both buyers and sellers. Those who sell their voting rights could face up to five years in jail and/or a fine between 20,000 and 100,000 baht. Their voting rights will also be revoked for 10 years.

Other offences include betting on the outcome of the election, transporting groups of people to booths with the intent to influence their votes, obstruction of voting and destruction of campaign materials.

From 6pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday, alcoholic drinks may not be sold and all campaigning, including the personal wearing of party logos or numbers, will be illegal.

Voters have also been reminded to be mindful of regulations at polling stations, which prohibit leaving the premises with a ballot, damaging ballots and taking photos of ballots, among other activities.