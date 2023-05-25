Emergency decree extended in South for 72nd time

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers examine the blast site in Yala's Bannang Sata district on May 12, 2023. One army ranger was killed and three other ranger volunteers wounded in the bomb attack. (Photo supplied)

The emergency decree in force in most of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces will be extended for another three months, from June 20 to Sept 19.

The 72nd extension of the decree was agreed upon at a meeting of the Emergency Situation Admnistration Committee on Thursday to discuss the situation in the three border southernmost border provinces. The meeting was chaired by outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The committee agreed to extend the use of the emergency decree in the far South, with the exception of the four districts of Si Sakhon, Sungai Kolok, Waeng and Sukhirin in Narathiwat; the four districts of Yaring, Mayo, Mai Kaen and Mae Lan in Pattani, and the two districts of Betong and Kabang in Yala.

During the meeting, Gen Prawit thanked security agencies for maintaining peace and order and providing convenience to the people during the May 14 general election. He offered moral support to all security officers working in the deep South and also thanked local residents for their full cooperation with the authorities, which would facilitate sustainable development in the region.