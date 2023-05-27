Thai Airways, Bangchak ink fuel 'greenovation' pact

Thamarat Prayoonsuk, Bangchak Senior Executive Vice President, 2nd left, signs the MoU with Taviroj Songkumpol, THAI Chief of Corporate Strategy, 2nd right.

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) and Bangchak Corporation Plc on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on technical and professional knowledge sharing concerning Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilisation.

Taviroj Songkumpol, THAI's chief of corporate strategy, said the national carrier, for more than 63 years, strived to balance economic considerations for the good of society and the environment through good governance in operating its business.

Meanwhile, Thamarat Paryoonsuk, senior executive vice president for Bangchak's Refinery Business Group, said Bangchak is committed to pursuing its ongoing vision of "Crafting a Sustainable World with Evolving Greenovation".

The company is also developing and expanding its core businesses, accelerating investments in green and sustainable businesses to prepare for future technological advancements and progress and the challenges of climate change, he said.

In 2022, Bangchak established Thailand's first and only company to produce SAF from used cooking oil to convert the Bangchak refinery into a biorefinery to produce biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. SAF not only adds value to used cooking oil but also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the aviation industry, added the senior vice president.