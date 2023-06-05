Bangkok Pride organisers apologise for damage to student artworks

People pack the ground floor of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathumwan district on Sunday. Bangkok Pride 2023 parades started from Pathumwan intersection. (Photo from the Facebook page of Yupapan Saewong)

Organisers and City Hall on Monday apologised for the damage to students' graduation-related artworks on Sunday when participants in the Bangkok Pride event entered the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and failed to protect the exhibited pieces despite resquests.

The apology came from Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon and Naruemit Pride Co in response to the damage to thesis-project exhibits of fourth-year decorative arts students from Silpakorn University due to Bangkok Pride participants preparing their parades inside the arts centre on Saturday.

Mr Sanon wrote on Facebook that he was sorry for the damage and the failure to protect students' works at the arts centre. He wrote that the incident gave an important lesson for the organisation of future events.

The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre is under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The Bangkok deputy governor wrote that students had carefully created their works for a year before the exhibition.

Bangkok Pride 2023 organisers from Naruemit Pride Co wrote that they apologised for the damage and were willing to take responsibility.

They also said they would consider students' opinions to find long-term solutions.

The parties responded to a Facebook-based complaint that Bangkok Pride 2023 participants who entered the ground floor of the art centre and prepared their parades there did not heed student exhibitors' requests not to touch exhibits or place their objects on exhibit stands.

The actions caused irreparable damage to thesis ornamental design exhibits which included blown glass ones.

Students concerned tried in vain to save their work and the management of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre failed to protect exhibits although exhibitors who paid to show their works there asked the Pride visitors to spare them, according to the complaint.