Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
HPD to probe oil tanker bribe
Thailand
General

HPD to probe oil tanker bribe

published : 8 Jun 2023 at 05:12

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The Highway Police Division (HPD) will set up a committee to look into a recent attempt by a senior official at the Excise Department to lobby the HPD to avoid taking legal action against a tanker carrying illegal oil.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), also acting as HPD commander, said the HPD police last Saturday stopped and seized an oil tanker for inspection on Phetkasem Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan and found the oil it transported was illegal.

Following the seizure, the unnamed senior Excise Department official called the HPD team and asked for a favour to let the tanker driver go and release the tanker, which the team refused to do, said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat.

The Excise Department official then tried contacting Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat's team asking for help to agree to a negotiation, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said as soon as he learnt about the caller's intention, he immediately refused to meet that person.

"Now is time for everyone at the HPD to join hands in shaking off our bad reputation and build a new one to regain public trust," he said.

He was referring to an ongoing investigation into the "sticker bribery" scandal of highway lorries disclosed by Move Forward Party (MFP) MP-elect Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, who cited information supplied by Land Transport Federation of Thailand chairman Apichart Prairungruang.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Doctors' union irked at lack of solutions to problems

The Thai Frontline Physician Confederation voiced disappointment at the Public Health Ministry's response to demands that it tackle problems faced by medical professionals including doctors.

06:22
Thailand

Canada loosens visa rule

Thailand is among 13 countries newly added to Canada's electronic travel authorisation (eTA) programme by its Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, the country announced on Wednesday.

06:20
Thailand

Kin fret about Thaksin's return

The Shinawatra family wants fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to postpone his return from exile to Thailand, according to a source.

05:39