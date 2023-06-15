House Speaker bears burden if PM is suspended

Wissanu: Court holds the power

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says the House speaker bears full responsibility if the individual they propose for royal endorsement as the next prime minister is unable to fulfil their duties due to suspension by the Constitutional Court.

He was responding to questions raised over a specific scenario imagined by some political correspondents, apparently in reference to Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat's political situation.

According to Mr Wissanu, only the Constitutional Court has the power to suspend Mr Pita from duty if it decides to hear a petition against him. The outcome of the suspension will depend on the nature of the petition, he added.

He refused to go into detail regarding the types of petitions and their consequences if accepted by the court.

In the worst-case scenario, if Mr Pita is later suspended from duty as prime minister after his nomination as the new prime minister is royally endorsed, a new problem will arise because the prime minister is the person who is authorised to countersign a royal command endorsing the cabinet list, said Mr Wissanu.

"The House speaker plays a crucial role in this situation as they are responsible for signing and approving the appointment of the prime minister before submitting it for royal endorsement," he said.

MPs and senators who take part in the vote to select the new prime minister are only accountable for political consequences if the appointment goes awry and won't face legal liabilities.

Mr Wissanu admitted that since there has never been a previous ruling on the issue of eligibility to be a prime ministerial candidate, there is no precedent to refer to in case a new petition is filed with the Constitutional Court to interpret someone's eligibility.

Jarun Pukditanakul, a former Constitutional Court judge, meanwhile, offered an explanation, saying Mr Pita's alleged violation of Section 151 of the organic law on the election of MPs has nothing to do with the Constitutional Court.

In related news, a source said the results of the election in 37 provinces are now pending investigations of alleged misconduct which may result in 71 MPs-elect -- most from the Bhumjaithai Party -- not being endorsed by the Election Commission.