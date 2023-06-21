TST targets ministerial seat: source

Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan arrives at the party's headquarters for a meeting of the eight coalition parties on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Thai Sang Thai Party (TST) is eyeing the Minister of Tourism and Sports seat in the next government, a source has claimed.

During a second transition team meeting on Tuesday, the TST sought either its deputy leader Supant Mongkolsuthree or its secretary-general Takorn Tantasith for the ministerial post, the source said. The meeting comprised leading members from the eight coalition parties at Thai Sang Thai Party headquarters.

The source also said TST leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan plans to step down and is backing Capt Anudith Nakornthap, TST deputy leader and former Minister of Information and Communication Technology during Yingluck Shinawatra's government, to take the helm.

Khunying Sudarat will also give up her party-list MP status, the only TST list MP the party has, to Sqn Ldr Sita Divari, another party secretary-general. TST has six MPs, including five constituency MPs as well as one party-list lawmaker, said the source.

Capt Anudith said the report about Khunying wanting to resign from the party is just speculation.

When asked if TST, with six MPs, should have one ministerial post in the new government, Capt Anudith said TST has not yet discussed with the coalition parties about any ministerial post although he said in principle he agreed the party should have a ministerial seat.

Meanwhile, Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy Move Forward Party leader, said the meeting was on the progress of a policy study from 14 sub-committees before it is brought to a meeting of eight coalition party leaders tomorrow.

There was no discussion about any ministerial posts, she said.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon said Thursday's meeting needs to be postponed as leader Pita Limjaroenrat has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be self-isolating for a few days.