Covid case numbers 'are falling'

The number of Covid-19 patients in Thailand is dropping while Covid-19 deaths are mostly people aged above 70 and the unvaccinated, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Opas Karnka­winpong, permanent secretary for public health, on Monday said that the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths worldwide is gradually dropping.

In Thailand, reports also showed that Covid-19 inpatients and clusters are disappearing, he added.

However, Dr Opas noted that deaths were in the so-called "608" at-risk group; people 60 years and over, those with underlying conditions and pregnant women. Most of them were unvaccinated and older than 70 years old.

It is still advised that large gatherings be avoided and Covid-19 preventive measures encouraged. Dr Opas said that masks should be worn when in close contact with the elderly, children and people with underlying conditions.

The Public Health Ministry is encouraging people with family members who are senior citizens or in the 608 group to get Covid-19 vaccine boosters as well as an influenza shot.

For children aged six months to five years old who have not been vaccinated, Dr Opas said parents should get them vaccinated to avoid severe Covid-19 symptoms and death.

In Thailand, the dominant subvariant is the Omicron-lineage, which does not increase its transmissibility. The virus can still be detected by an antigen-test kit or RT-PCR, he said.