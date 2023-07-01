Panel set up to determine cause of walkway accident

Older travelators at all six AoT airports may be replaced after Don Mueang incident that cost woman her leg

Airports of Thailand (AoT) medics help an injured woman after her leg was caught in a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on Thursday morning. She later had surgery at Bumrungrad Hospital to reattach her leg but is unlikely to have proper use of the limb again. (Photo: AoT)

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has formed a committee to investigate an incident on a moving walkway that cost a woman her leg, with results expected within 15 days.

The committee comprises representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT), the Engineers Council, Siam Hitachi Company and family members of the victim, who lost part of her left leg after falling on a travelator at Don Mueang airport on Thursday.

The 57-year-old woman had to endure an emergency amputation of her left leg above the knee by medical personnel at the scene before being rushed to the nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital where her condition was stabilised.

She was later taken to Bumrungrad Hospital where surgeons were able to reattach the leg but she is unlikely to be able to use it properly again, media reports quoted her son as saying.

“My mother’s morale is at a worrisome level,” the UK newspaper The Sun quoted her son as saying. “ … I have to admit that my family’s biggest concern at this time is my mother’s state of mind and my mother’s long-term condition.

“We know that we can’t get my mother’s legs back on track, or even get her life back on track."

AoT chief executive officer Kirati Kitmanawat said on Saturday that the committee would consider replacing walkways older than 20 to 25 years at all six AoT airports: Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai.

Since the incident, all 20 moving walkways at Don Mueang have been suspended from service. They will gradually resume operation after inspections and necessary upgrades, a process expected to take one month.

“We admit that our travelators are over 27 years old, but rest assured that they receive regular maintenance,” said Mr Kirati. “We will consider changing out those older than 15-20 years as well as employing new technologies such as sensors.”

He added that if Siam Hitachi, which is responsible for maintaining the walkways, is found at fault, the company would be held accountable.

“This would be considered a serious oversight and we would have to notify the Comptroller General’s Department to reconsider the company in its purchase and acquisition process.”

The AoT chief said initial checks confirmed that maintenance on the apparatus was performed on schedule.

Regarding compensation for the injured woman and her family, Mr Kirati did not disclose the offered figure but said discussions have taken place.

He said AoT’s insurance should be able to cover the victim’s medical expenses and any damages resulting from the incident.