Srettha blasts ‘nonsensical’ political speculation

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate says Move Forward within its rights to name its speaker candidate

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, meets business operators at the Nakhon Phanom customs checkpoint on Friday to discuss the border trade economy. (Photo: Pheu Thai Facebook page)

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, has lashed out at “nonsensical” speculation that Pheu Thai would switch to team up with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) to form a government.

The property tycoon-turned-politician also said the coalition-leading Move Forward Party (MFP) had every right to name its candidate for House speaker even though the two parties have not reached an agreement on which one should get the post

Mr Srettha was responding on Saturday to a growing wave of speculation in mainstream and social media ahead of a meeting of the eight-party coalition on Sunday. Parliament is scheduled to convene on Monday and a vote for speaker is set for Tuesday, so Sunday’s talks are seen as a make-or-break affair.

Move Forward leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat has confirmed that his party would propose Phitsanulok MP Padipat Suntiphada as its candidate for House speaker. He made the announcement on Friday during a visit to Phitsanulok with Mr Padipat, a 42-year-old veterinarian known locally as “Mor Ong”.

Some Pheu Thai members and supporters accused MFP of a lack of political etiquette, given that talks between the two parties about the issue were still going on. But Mr Srettha said Move Forward had a right to let the public know about its choice.

Having said that, Mr Srettha said Pheu Thai would not introduce a candidate for the post in the same way. He would prefer an internal agreement to be reached.

Meanwhile, he shrugged off persistent speculation and rumour that Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the leader of the PPRP, would emerge as the country’s 30th prime minister following a political accident involving the coalition.

“Let’s count the numbers because numbers are not millions. You can just use your hands to count,” said Mr Srettha. He apparently was referring to the number of House seats the PPRP won in the May 14 election — 40 compared with the 292 held by Move Forward and Pheu Thai.

Turning to speculation that Pheu Thai may team up with the PPRP, Mr Srettha said: “It’s nonsensical. No matter how many times this question is raised, I will always say it’s nonsensical.”

During the election campaign, Mr Srettha and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, another Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, stated repeatedly that teaming up with the “uncles” was not on the cards. The reference was to Gen Prawit and Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the caretaker prime minister and leader of the 2014 military coup.

Mr Srettha reiterated the statement he made on Friday about his support for Mr Pita to be prime minister: “We adhere to the principle that the ‘democratic’ side will continue to stick together and work together.”

He also welcomed a statement made on Friday by Gen Prayut, who said he would no longer make political comments in order to avoid being drawn into conflicts, and would concentrate only on his caretaker role.

“If Gen Prayut truly wants to keep away from politics, this will help reduce the degree of political tension,” he said.