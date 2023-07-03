Section
Covid cases, related fatalities in decline
Thailand
General

Covid cases, related fatalities in decline

published : 3 Jul 2023 at 16:09

writer: Post Reporters

The number of Covid-19 cases is continuing to fall along with the number of related fatalities, mostly unvaccinated people, health permanent secretary Opas Karnkawinpong said on Monday.

He said the decline in Covid-19  cases began two or three weeks ago in a bell-shaped curve. The situation would be clearly determined during the school vacation, the New Year and the cold season.

"There are no worrying signs," he said.

Asked about  the increasing number of people developing symptoms of long covid, including chronic coughing, Dr Opas said long covid is not an official term. The World Health Organisation had never mentioned long covid, he said.

"People infected with Covid-19 show many symptoms. But, by looking into statistics at various hospitals, there are not many cases of long covid," Dr Opas said. "Some people may feel generally unwell but there are no specific symptoms. The Department of Health is looking into this, but I would say the matter is not worrying."

He said the Public Health Ministry continued giving people Covid-19 vaccinations, especially those in the "608 group" (elderly, chronically ill or pregnant). In general, people infected with Covid-19 these days had no serious symptoms.

"Most people do not want to get booster shots for fear of unwanted effects, but I can guarantee that the covid vaccine is safe and useful," he said.

