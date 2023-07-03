Police still awaiting video recordings of horrific airport accident

Police are still waiting for security camera recordings in their investigation of the horrific accident in which a boarding passenger lost part of her leg after it became trapped in a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport last week.

Pol Col Adirek Thongkaemkaew, chief of Don Muang police, said on Monday that airport management had been asked to provide the camera footage soon after the accident last Thursday, but investigators had still not received it.

It was important to the investigation and he had ordered them to repeat the request and ask airport authorities if there was any problem preventing them complying.

Invesigators were compiling witness accounts and other evidence to find out how the woman traveller came to be so seriously injured. Doctors were keeping the maimed woman in a sterile, isolated environment to prevent any chance of infection, so police had still not been able to question her, Pol Col Adirek said.

"The main issue is the operation of the moving walkway. Did it operate normally? If it was normal, how did the accident happen?" he said.

Management of Don Mueang airport had been cooperative with police in past cases, he said.

The investigation was proceeding and they were trying to speed it up, but at this stage the case was not considered as being delayed, Pol Col Adirek said.

On June 29, a 57-year-old woman lost a part of her left leg when it became trapped in the end of a moving walkway in the domestic terminal at Don Mueang airport. She was using the walkway to get to her booked flight to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Afterwards the airport management said it was one of 20 moving walkways installed at Don Mueang airport in 1996 and said they had all been well maintained despite their long use.