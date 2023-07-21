Inmates recaptured hours after breaking out of jail

One of the two prison escapees has been captured in a wooded area near Kanchanaburi Prison on Friday morning. (Photo supplied / Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHABURI: Two drug detainees broke out of Kanchanaburi Prison on Friday morning, but both have now been recaptured, police said.

According to an initial report, the escape occurred around 8am when the two male inmates, one Thai and the other a Myanmar national, scaled over the barbed wire-topped two-metre-high prison wall.

The Thai man was captured by prison guards shortly after the breakout. The Myanmar national was recaptured at about 10am, after he was seen running into a forest behind the prison.

Prison guards said the two men were not convicted prisoners. They were being held in the prison to undergo a drug rehabilitation programme.