Military reshuffle awaits new govt

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves after attending a Defence Council meeting on Friday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The annual military reshuffle may have to wait as political parties are in the process of forming a new government, according to Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Speaking after a Defence Council meeting on Friday, Gen Prayut said he has no idea when the annual reshuffle will be.

Gen Prayut, who typically declines to comment on political matters after his loss in the recent election, said political parties are in the process of forming a coalition government, and the annual reshuffle may have to wait.

However, a source close to the Defence Council said Gen Prayut, during the meeting, called on military leaders to continue to give their best regardless of who assumes the prime minister and defence minister roles.

After the meeting, armed forces leaders were seen walking with Gen Prayut to his office and had a brief talk. It was reported that Gen Prayut told them to finalise a plan for the annual reshuffle early next month.

Col Chitanat Punnothok, deputy Defence Ministry spokesman, said Gen Prayut had ordered the armed forces to step up security at arms depots and regularly inspect stockpiles. Negligent officers will face legal and disciplinary action, he said.

The order came after the navy launched an investigation into whether an ordnance officer stole a large quantity of cartridges from the Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri.

The CSI-LA Facebook page alleged that thousands of cartridges and grenade launcher rounds went missing from a navy warehouse.