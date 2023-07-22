Foreigner subdued after damaging cars in Phuket

Residents of tourist island concerned about increase in disturbing incidents involving visitors

An image captured from a video posted on TikTok shows a man damaging vehicles parked outside a convenience store in Phuket on Friday.

Phuket residents have voiced concern after seeing a TikTok video showing a foreign man damaging parked vehicles, with many noting the growing frequency of such misbehaviour.

The video posted by user Pookpik409 on Friday shows a Caucasian man throwing random objects and damaging cars parked in front of a convenience store.

According to reports, the man damaged over 10 vehicles, slashing their tyres with a knife.

A TikTok user wrote that the man, dressed in an unbuttoned shirt and jeans, broke off windshield wipers and leapt onto the front windshields of several cars.

Eventually, police arrived on the scene and subdued him using a conducted energy device.

No details have been released yet on the offender’s identity.

Comments of netizens have mainly centred on the growing frequency of disturbing public incidents involving foreigners. One commenter also referenced a recent incident in which a Russian man leapt to his death from a local temple roof.