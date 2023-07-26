Chadchart addresses uproar over ‘Little China’

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt arrives at the BMA Expo 2023 at Benjakitti Park in Klong Toey on July 14. The governor on Wednesday ordered the Huai Khwang district chief to strictly enforce laws and regulations on Chinese-funded businesses in the district. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered the Huai Khwang district chief to strictly enforce laws and regulations on Chinese-funded businesses in the district.

The order on Wednesday came after a recent video on TikTok by a Chinese expat who posted a review about living in Thailand.

He started the video by saying that he could easily live in the country, even though he could not speak any Thai.

The video showed a day in his life, noting that he relied mostly on Chinese restaurants and supermarkets, both in the Huai Khwang area, as well as using Chinese-based delivery applications to order food. The delivery driver was also seen speaking Chinese fluently.

The video sparked criticism among Thai netizens, with some mockingly calling the area “Monthon Tai Guo (Thailand Province of China)”.

Some were concerned about the area being converted into “Little China” and being dominated by Chinese-funded businesses.

Mr Chadchart said these businesses can help stimulate the economy. But he also wanted to ensure these Chinese-funded businesses to strictly follow laws and regulations, adding that some operating in the Huai Khwang area had been closed by City Hall for violating the Food Act regarding imported food.

He said he had ordered the district office to keep an eye on Chinese-funded businesses, especially restaurants and illegal businesses.

City Hall cannot interfere with their business registrations, however, as they are the responsibility of the Ministry of Commerce, he said.

In any case, he said, all will be inspected, especially food and drink businesses, to make sure they follow the Public Health Act.

Chinese-funded businesses can be considered quality competitors, but they must respect consumers’ safety, Mr Chadchart said.

He also talked about the current tourism trend in Bangkok after episodes of foreign television series were broadcast recently featuring local restaurants and attractions.

As many foreign creators shot their content in Thailand, especially in Bangkok, Mr Chadchart said this is a golden opportunity to promote tourism and persuade more foreigners to visit the country.