Macaques project 'a success'

A macaque is seen on Payu island in Phuket on April 27. The Environment and Natural Resources Ministry said on Thursday that a pilot project in which a number of crab-eating macaques were transferred from communities in Phetchaburi to live on on Koh Payu in Phuket has proved successful. (Photo: Pattaraphon Maneeon Facebook)

A pilot project in which a number of crab-eating macaques were transferred from communities in Phetchaburi to live on an island in Phuket has proved successful.

It's paved the way for more members of the fast-growing macaque population in the province, as well as in neighbouring Prachuap Khiri Khan, to be moved to more islands, the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry said on Thursday.

Moving macaques to an island is part of the ministry's bid to help ease the negative impact of their fast-growing population on local communities, said Yuthapol Angkinan, an adviser to the natural resources and environment minister.

Mr Yuthapol was assigned by Environment and Natural Resources Minister Varawut Silpa-archa to lead an urgent bid to resolve macaque-related problems in Phetchaburi, where a growing number of complaints have been received about problems caused by the aggressive monkeys.

Many complaints dealt with them invading and breaking into houses to steal food, damaging lampposts and attacking tourists, passengers and students in Phetchaburi's Muang district.

The population of crab-eating macaques in Phetchaburi's Muang district alone was found to have grown rapidly from around 9,500 in April to 12,000 in June and 20,000 now, said Phetchaburi governor Natthachai Namphunsuksan.

And because the macaque is a protected species under the 2019 Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, the province could do little to resolve the problems caused by the aggressive animals, which explained why many locals have been calling for their removal from the protected species list, he said.

The pilot project, initiated five years ago, found the macaques have adjusted well to their new environment on Payu Island in Phuket, and they do not disturb the locals or natural resources, said Mr Yuthapol.

They also appear to be happy living in a mangrove forest on the island. The macaques play a key role in environmental protection on the island, he said, citing findings from the project.

Veterinarian Pattaraphon Maneeon said more islands in nearby provinces are being surveyed and assessed to see whether they are suitable places to relocate more macaques from Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Public hearings will be conducted before any new relocation plans are approved, he said.

The relocation is being conducted along with ministry efforts to control the macaque population through sterilisation, said Mr Yuthapol.