National park chief probed after discovery of encroaching resorts

An unfinished structure is seen at one of the three resorts in Pha Hua Sing in Phetchabun, which authorities found to have been built inside a forest reserve without a permit. (Photo: Royal Forest Department)

The head of Khao Kho National Park has been ordered to be transferred to an inactive post, and an inquiry has been launched after several resorts were found encroaching on a forest reserve in Phetchabun province.

On Thursday, an operation was conducted, led by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) and Khao Koh National Park chief Prasan Iadsang. The investigation focused on Pha Hua Sing (lion head cliff), which is part of the national park.

Authorities found two resorts illegally occupying park territory. The first one is Phu Thap Boek Suansawan, situated just over 200 metres from the edge of Pha Hua Sing on a 69-rai (110,400-square-metre) plot of land. The second resort, known as Good View-Hot View Suansawan Phu Thap Boek, was approximately 100 metres from the cliff's edge and included a 100-metre-long stretch of land being used for tent camping.

The documentation of both sites has been seized, and they have been charged with violating forestry laws, including the unauthorised destruction of natural resources.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said on Friday that the issue is not being taken lightly, and the head of the national park has been ordered transferred out of the area to an inactive post and will be subjected to a thorough investigation by a committee.

The demolition of the violating resorts has been authorised, Mr Atthaphon added.