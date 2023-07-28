Tourists head for Ko Kut, Ko Chang

A ferry service takes vehicles to the islands of Ko Kut and Ko Chang, Trat, on Friday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: Thousands of tourists, along with their vehicles, embarked on ferries to Ko Kut and Ko Chang off this eastern province for a six-day long holiday on Friday.

At the Laem Sok boat pier in tambon Ao Yai in Muang district, tourists boarded five ferries departing to the islands one after another between 10.30am and 1pm.

Officials from the Marine Department and the navy's Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre were present at the peir to ensure safety.

Atthapol Klinthap, manager of a ferry company, said about 1,500 tourists were expected to arrive at Ko Kut on Friday. The number of tourists visiting the island during the six days would be around 4,000, he added.

Rewat Phoriang, director of the Zone 6 Marine Office, said a safety command centre has been set up and manned by officials around the clock to monitor the weather and dispach rescue teams on being alerted of boat accidents.

Tourists heading for Ko Chang, the other destination island of Trat, boarded the ferries at the Ao Thammachart pier in tambon Khlong Yai of Muang district. Five ferries were moored on standby at the pier, and the first ferry left at 5am.

Kittisak Rapinwong, the skipper of one of the ferryies said he expected some 5,000 tourists, along with about 2,000 cars, to visit Ko Chang during the six-day holiday.