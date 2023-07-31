Fund helps youth enjoy bright future

Chainarong Maneewong, 23, a Bangkok Post Foundation scholarship recipient, conducts a lesson during his internship. He graduated after studying the Thai language at the Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Education in April. He wants to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a teacher at his home province of Chiang Mai. Supplied photo

Chainarong Maneewong, 23, intends to pursue a career in teaching after completing his university education thanks to a scholarship he received from the Bangkok Post Foundation.

Graduating in Thai language from Chiang Mai University's faculty of education in April, he now wants to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a teacher at a school in his home province of Chiang Mai.

He said he intends to apply his knowledge as a teacher to educate needy children and find scholarships to support their education so they can also make their dreams come true.

His father made a living driving a red taxi pickup truck and his mother works as a shop assistant at a jewellery shop in the northern province. ''My father earned about 15,000 baht a month while my mother received a monthly salary of 10,000 baht.

"My father died when I was 17-18 so my mother had to take care of my elder brother and me alone,'' Mr Chainarong said.

''After finishing high school at Mathayom 6 level, my brother ended his education. He chose to find work to earn money to help my mother support my own education.

''I came top in the Thai University Centre Admission System (TCAS) exams for Chiang Mai University's faculty of education. I want to become a teacher of Thai language,'' he said.

Upon his admission to the university, he looked for a scholarship and university officials suggested he apply for one with the Bangkok Post Foundation.

Shortly after application, foundation officials came to interview him and his mother before agreeing to sponsor his five-year education programme.

''The foundation gives me 60,000 baht each year to pay my education fees, my dormitory rent and my personal expenses.'' he said, adding he also performs Thai traditional music in public places in downtown Chiang Mai on weekends to earn extra.

''My friends and I belong to the university's Thai traditional music club and we play in walking streets in central Chiang Mai at the weekend. We earn about 4,000 baht a month,'' he said.

''That is enough for our personal expenses. We don't drink or smoke and don't visit pubs so we don't waste money on such activities,'' he said.

Mr Chainarong said he is grateful for the financial assistance he received from the Bangkok Post Foundation.

''Foundation officials coordinate with the university in terms of screening students who apply and following up on scholarship recipients to keep track of how they are doing,'' he said.

''I once asked the foundation whether it was possible to change faculty and the foundation said it was willing to help coordinate with other faculties,'' he said.

''Some scholarships are only granted on a yearly basis so recipients may worry about the prospects of securing future funds.

''But the Bangkok Post Foundation supports our education until we graduate. Without such worries, students can concentrate fully on their studies. It is a decent foundation. It also provides career counselling,'' he said.

Mr Chainarong said he took the TOEIC and is now applying for a teaching job at a local school under the Office of the Basic Education Commission, in Chiang Mai.

''I am proud of myself after graduating thanks to a scholarship from the Bangkok Post Foundation. My family is also proud of me. I want to give back to society by becoming a teacher to help other children enjoy a bright future.

''I am also keen to be part of efforts to set up an education fund to offer scholarships to students to help ease their families' financial burdens so they can focus fully on their studies,'' Mr Chainarong said.

In addition to supporting schools affected by natural disasters, the Bangkok Post Foundation has sponsored the education of several hundred needy students since its inception.

Established in 1982 with an initial funding of 500,000 baht provided by the Post Publishing Company Limited, the foundation's main objective was to give children from poor families the same opportunity to attend school as other Thai children.

The foundation has so far awarded about 3,900 scholarships and seen 750 needy students, including orphans and children with disabilities, graduate from universities and vocational colleges thanks to its financial support.

Nevertheless, in order to continue to pursue its original goal providing assistance to those who need it most, additional funds and more donations are needed to ensure that future recipients can continue to enjoy the same assurances.