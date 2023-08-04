Spaniard questioned over body parts found in Koh Phangan landfill

Police and rescue workers search the rubbish dump where human remains were found on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province on Thursday. More human body parts were found on Friday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A Spanish man was taken in for questioning in connection with the discovery of human body parts at a landfill on Koh Phangan, the southern island popular for its Full Moon parties.

Following the finding of more body parts in a black plastic bag at the dump site in Moo 4 of Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province, police, along with forensic officers and medical staff from Koh Phangan Hospital, responded to the scene on Friday.

The bag was found to contain two lower limbs, a black T-shirt, a pair of shorts and a pair of red boxers.

On Thursday, trash collectors had discovered body parts, including a sawed-off pelvis and intestines weighing around five kilogrammes, inside a fertiliser sack at the same site. Police believe that the pelvis likely belonged to a foreign man due to its large size.

On Friday, police took the suspected Spanish man, aged about 40, for questioning for possible links to the body parts.

The suspect had earlier filed a missing person complaint with Koh Phangan police station, reporting the disappearance of his Colombian friend, according to a source.