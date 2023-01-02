Car bomb explodes in Narathiwat, no casualties

A white car is seen parked next to a getaway motorcycle shortly before the car exploded in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat at about 8pm on Saturday. (Screenshot)

NARATHIWAT: Authorities cordoned off the area around a car bomb explosion near a police base in Sungai Kolok district of this deep South province after an explosion on Saturday night. No casualties were reported.

The blast occurred at Orakan intersection near a railway track and the 9313 ad hoc police base at about 8pm.

The bomb was placed in a car that was parked in the rain at the intersection. The driver of the car hurriedly got out of the vehicle, jumped onto a motorcycle that was waiting beside the car and left the scene a few minutes before the blast.

After the explosion, authorities found debris of the car scattered around a radius of about 100 metres, including the vehicle's licence plates.

Authorities closed off the area pending examination by a bomb squad and forensic police.