Activists step up efforts to protect Bang Khanun forest

Bang Khanun reserve forest in Thalang district, overlooking Phuket airport. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A network of environmental groups has petitioned the Thalang district office and the 3rd Naval Area Command to step up protection of the 3,700 rai Bang Khanun reserve forest, citing widespread deforestation.

Chamrun Koetdam, president of the Network of Gulf of Thailand-Andaman Conservation Areas, on Tuesday submitted a petition to Bancha Thanu-in, chief of the Thalang district office, asking the office to specifically order two tambon administrative organisations in the district to enforce the Building Control Act in one particular area of Bang Khanun reserve forest.

Part of the 3,700 rai forest is used by the 3rd Naval Area. However the environmentalist groups have obtained information about widespread deforestation in several parts of the reserve forest, including that given over for use by the navy, Mr Chamrun said.

The network had previously discussed the problem with 3rd Naval Area commander VAdm Arparkorn Yukongkaew and asked the regional navy command to help protect and rehabilitate the forest area under its care, said Mr Chamrun.

Citing also information supplied by several groups of environmentalists working in Phuket, Mr Chamrun said past major flooding at Phuket International Airport in Thalang district might have been caused by this widespread deforestation, which has also occurred on mountains close to the airport.

“We have received information about serious encroachment and deforestation in the reserve forest. This is a threat to the country’s natural resources and to tourism,” he said.

The network has already asked the 3rd Naval Area to minimise construction in the reserve forest, never compromise with encroachers, stop allowing foreigners to earn income from fruit trees grown in the forest, regrow trees as much as possible and pursue legal action against those involved in the encroachment and deforestation.

VAdm Arparkorn said the navy had already responded to all these calls while continuing to support the investigation conducted by the Department of Special Investigation into the matter.

At least nine parties had been charged since the investigation began in 2021, according to an informed source.



