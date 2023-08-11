Khao Laem National Park prepares for influx as entry fees waived

Tourists visit Khao Laem national park in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi. The natural beauty of the national park and popular tourist sites inside the park are expected to draw at least 1,000 visitors a day during the three-day holiday period from Saturday to Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Khao Laem National Park in Sangkhla Buri district is gearing up for an influx of tourists during this three-day holiday, as entry fees for national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across the country will be waived for Thais on Mother's Day on Aug 12, the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Abhisit Sombatmat, head of the 1,500-square-kilometre national park, said on Friday that more than 30 park officials are prepared to ensure convenience and safety for visitors from Saturday to Monday.

Khao Laem National Park is expected to welcome at least 1,000 visitors a day during the holiday period, he said.

Popular destinations, such as as Kroeng Krawia and Dai Chong Tong waterfalls and Phom Pee viewpoint, are still magnets for tourists. These attractions are located along Highway 323 (Thong Pha Phum - Sangkhla Buri route).

Other well-known attractions along this route include Saphan Mon, the country’s largest wooden bridge spanning the Song Kalia River, Wat Wangwiwekaram, also known as the underwater temple, and the Three Pagodas Pass at the border with Myanmar, Mr Abhisit said.

On Mother's Day, Thais will have free access to national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and non-hunting areas nationwide.

Kroeng Krawia Waterfall inside Khao Laem National Park in Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Kroeng Krawia Waterfall is one of the popular attractions at Khao Laem National Park. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Wat Wangwiwekaram is a well-known tourist destination in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhla Buri district. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)