Arrest warrant for sailor accused ot theft of ammunition

The court of the 14th Military Circle in Chon Buri province has issued a warrant for the arrest of CPO2 Chanai Khunbuala, who is accused of stealing tens of thousands of rifle cartridges from Sattahip Naval Base.

A source said the Phu Ta Luang police station sought the arrest warrant as the sacked petty officer remained at large, more than a month after the alleged crime.

CPO2 Chanai had been posted at an arsenal at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri. He is accused of the theft of tens of thousands of M855 and M856 cartridges for 5.56mm rifles, and thousands of 40mm grenade launcher rounds.