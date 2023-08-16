Osotspa heir Petch dies at 63

Petch Osathanugrah, a former singer, CEO of Osotspa Plc and president and CEO of Bangkok University, died of a heart attack on Monday night at the age of 63.

His family are hosting the funeral rites at Sala Osathanugrah of Wat That Thong in Bangkok.

Petch was the grandson of Surin Osathanugrah, the founder of Osotspa.

The company was initially operated as a pharmaceutical business during the period of King Rama VI, who passed away in 1925, before it became Thailand's leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer products.

Osotspa is among Thailand's oldest companies and is known as a producer of the popular M-150 energy drink. Petch stepped down from the board in April 2022.

He also served as a rector of Bangkok University, which was founded by his parents, Surat Osathanugrah and Ms Pongtip, in 1962.

During his leadership, Petch was aware of the way in which new technology was disrupting education. He told the Bangkok Post in 2015: "Today the world is connected seamlessly, and it's time for the creative economy to take the lead in Thailand."

Petch saw innovation as a driving force in the modern economy. As a result, he changed the direction of the university to borderless education, focusing on state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence, to enhance the potential of students.

Aside from being a successful business leader, he was also an avid art collector and a former pop singer. His all-time hit is Piang Chai Khon Nee (Mai Chai Pu Wiset) (I'm Just a Man) in 1987. Other popular songs included Thammada (Common) and Din Kun Mai Loong (Uncle, Shall We Dance?).