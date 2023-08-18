Artists say statue promotes devil worship

The Khru Kai Kaeo statue is facing calls to be removed from the Bazaar Hotel's premises on Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A group of Buddhist artists is urging a hotel in Bangkok to remove a controversial sculpture from its premises, saying its unsightly appearance disturbs passers-by.

The group, which calls itself the "Council of Artists Promoting Buddhism", is planning to gather at the Bazaar Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road on Friday to urge the hotel's management to remove the statue of Khru Kai Kaeo from its site, which they claim promotes "devil worship".

The council, which is accredited by the Religious Affairs Department, said it was highly inappropriate for the hotel to install the 4-metre-tall gargoyle-like sculpture on its grounds.

Khru Kai Kaeo, also known as Khru Ba Kai Kaeo, is said to be the revered mentor teacher of Jayavarman VII, a former king of the Khmer Empire. However, some historians have said they have never heard of this so-called deity before.

Citing a large number of complaints received by the council against the scary-looking sculpture, the council said it has to take action against the statue on behalf of the public.

As the sculpture is clearly visible from the busy Ratchadaphisek Road, its unusual appearance might frighten passers-by and commuters, said the group.

National Thai People Council (NTPC), another civic group, yesterday petitioned Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to relocate the sculpture to a less conspicuous site, saying it "poses a threat to Thai culture and beliefs".

Phonphakhun Setthayabodi, a representative of the NTPC, said it was highly inappropriate for the hotel to install an evil-looking sculpture for people to worship as if it were a Buddha image.

It is tantamount to supporting a devil-worshipping cult, he said.

The Khru Kai Kaeo sculpture made headlines when it was taken on the back of a truck from a studio in Ratchaburi to the Huai Khwang shrine on the morning of Aug 9.

The truck was stuck at a pedestrian bridge, paralysing traffic on Ratchadaphisek Road for about two hours.

The sculpture's unusual appearance sparked debate about what it represented.

It was reported some worshippers sought to buy cats, dogs and rabbits to sacrifice for the deity.