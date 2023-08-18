Ministry pledges to safeguard pensions

Protesters prepare to throw paper planes into the premises of the Finance Ministry headquarters in protest at a new regulation restricting many elderly citizens from accessing welfare benefits and allowances. The new policy became effective on Saturday. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry has vowed to protect welfare benefits for the elderly following the introduction of a new regulation that has restricted access for many ageing citizens.

The new regulation was signed by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and published in the Royal Gazette on Friday and became effective on Saturday.

Under the new regulation, only elderly people with no income or insufficient income to cover the cost of living are entitled to a monthly allowance from the state.

However, a provisional clause in the new regulation states that the new criterion for payment of the elderly allowance does not apply to people who registered for the allowance with local bodies before Aug 12, 2023, meaning those currently receiving the allowance are not affected.

The old regulation was for local administration organisations to pay universal monthly allowances of 600-1,000 baht to all elderly people, with 600 baht for people aged 60-69, 700 baht for people aged 70-79, 800 baht for people aged 80-89, and 1,000 baht for people aged 90 years and older.

About 100 group members advocating for welfare benefits gathered outside the ministry on Thursday to demand that the old universal payment system be restored. Critics said the new rules restrict seniors' access to universal welfare payments.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Anukul Peedkaew, said the National Committee for the Elderly needs to draw up further criteria for who will receive welfare benefits for the elderly.

He told the group that the ministry has stood by the elderly and will protect their benefits. He insisted the elderly, who currently receive a monthly allowance, will not be affected and that a new national committee on the elderly set up by a new government will work out the details of the requirements for payments.

He went on to say that currently, about 11 million people aged 60 and over receive monthly allowances, which require a budget of 87 billion baht each year.

Next year will see more than 14 million seniors receiving the allowances, which will require a budget of 110 billion baht, he said.