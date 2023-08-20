Transport ministry orders Exat to freeze tolls on two major roads

Motorists queue to pay at Chalong Rat expressway tollgate. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Transport Ministry had ordered the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) to keep toll rates for the Chalong Rat and Bang Na expressways unchanged for six more months until next February.

According to a source, Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaseth has decided to put Exat's proposal to increase tolls for both routes by 10%, or at least five baht per car type, on hold.

The decision was aimed at helping people with their living costs.

The decision came after an Exat board meeting led by Transport deputy permanent secretary Soraphong Phaitoonpong agreed to increase the charge, citing the Chalong Rat and Bang Na expressway revenue transfer agreement (RTA) with the Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF).

The RTA involved Exat increasing toll collections by 10% every five years in line with the Consumer Price Index.

On Exat's side, the source said Exat will now have talks with the TFFIF and await the Ministry's decision.

The source said Exat earlier extended toll fee reductions for both expressways for all types of vehicles for six months until the end of this year.