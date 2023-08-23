Dead baby's mum demands compensation from nursery

A woman has asked the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to obtain compensation from a nursery responsible for the death of her three-month-old daughter.

Supranee (surname withheld), 35, petitioned the board on Tuesday and asked that it step in to help obtain compensation from a nursery in the Sri Nakharin area of Bangkok where her baby daughter had died in its care.

On July 11, she had taken baby Palin to the nursery to be looked after while she was working. At around 4.45pm, the nursery called Supranee to say her daughter had choked to death while being fed milk.

The nursery rushed Palin to a nearby clinic where the doctor tried in vain to revive her. She was then taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Supranee said at least three of her friends leave their children at the nursery, so she had no reason not to trust the facility, which was also properly registered.

She said the last time she spoke to the nursery was on July 14, when the owner inquired via Line chat how much compensation she had in mind. She has never met the owner face to face.

Supranee said since then, she had received no word from the nursery owner, who she insisted owes her a detailed explanation as to what happened.

Songsiri Jumpol, director of the OCPB's complaint centre, said the office had accepted Supranee's petition. It will invite the nursery owner to give statements and also raise the issue of compensation.