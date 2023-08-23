Ex-Democrat deputy leader Prinn jailed in sexual abuse case

Prinn Panitchpakdi, in white shirt, reports to Huay Khwang police on May 5, 2022. He was charged with sexually harassing an 18-year-old female student in 2021. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison without suspension for sexually harassing an 18-year-old female student in 2021, the Office of the Attorney General said.

Deputy spokesman Kosolwat Inthuchanyong said the sentence was handed down by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Aug 10.

Prosecutors presented the Bangkok South Criminal Court with evidence that Prinn lured the student into meeting him at a rooftop restaurant in Soi Sukhumvit 11 and sexually molested her. This occurred in 2021. She filed a complaint with Lumpini police in April 2022.

The court found Prinn guilty and sentenced him to two years and eight months imprisonment without suspension.

This was the first of many similar cases filed against Prinn.

Mr Kosolwat said the Bangkok South Criminal Court was scheduled to deliver judgement in a second sexual harassment case against Prinn on Sept 25.

In other cases, court examination of witnesses was still in progress, he said.

After the first case was made public, Prinn resigned as deputy leader of the Democrat Party in charge of the party's economic team. He denied the allegation.

More cases against Prinn were brought to public attention by well-known lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd, who led the complainants to file charges with police.

Mr Sittra claimed that up to 10 women had been sexually harassed by the suspect. At least five victims were raped while others were sexually molested, he alleged.