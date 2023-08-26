Pheu Thai digital money giveaway sparks scam apps

Sompong: Beware of fraudsters

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) warned on Friday that online scammers are promoting false advertisements for the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, a policy proposed by the Pheu Thai Party.

Pol Gen Sompong Chingduang, special adviser to the RTP, said some online scammers have developed a mobile app called "Digital Wallet", mimicking Pheu Thai's populist scheme.

The fraudulent app tricks victims into believing they can receive the 10,000 baht in digital money if they install it. Afterwards, people will receive a text message linking them to a Line mobile app that is actually malware capable of accessing their financial information via their phones.

"The Public Relations Department also stated that the Digital Wallet mobile app is a fraud, aiming to embezzle money from its users," said Pol Gen Sompong.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society said it has contacted Google Play Store, asking it to take down the app, but people are reportedly still receiving texts from the scammers.

Once they have started chatting with the scammers, victims are instructed to register for the 10,000 baht in digital money.

The scammers stay with them throughout the registration process, with many reportedly disclosing their phone numbers and their 6-digit ATM pins.

The fraudsters use remote access to control the functionality of the victims' phones and withdraw money from any bank accounts linked to their finance apps.

Pol Gen Sompong said scammers usually update their narratives to match recent occurrences, such as tax-filing season or higher electricity and water bills, to appear more convincing.

The digital currency giveaway is a Pheu Thai policy that the public has been highly anticipating since it became the leader of the coalition government.

Pol Gen Sompong warned people not to click on unfamiliar links or advertisements sent via text message, as well as avoid adding Line accounts whose real identity is unknown.

Before installing mobile apps from the Google Play Store or Apple Store, users should read the reviews or check for any news about them, he said.

People are urged to contact or cross-check with any government agencies cited before proceeding to take the next step, he added. More information about online scams can be found at www.facebook.com/PCTPOLICE or by calling the Police Cyber Taskforce's hotline on 1441.