Space junk? Beach debris fuels origin theories

The mysterious unidentified object is on Bang Niang beach in Takua Pa district of Phangnga. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Two mysterious objects washed ashore in Phuket and Phangnga on Wednesday, drawing wide attention from locals and tourists and sparking speculation as to their origins.

Jadet Wicharasorb, mayor of tambon Karon in Phuket, said he was alerted to an unidentified object on Karon beach by a lifeguard on patrol.

The object, apparently made from fibreglass, weighed at least 100 kilogrammes with cables attached to it and contained what looked like a serial number. It was also covered with small seashells.

"It had cables and some foreign language written on it. It could be a part of an ocean marker. It will be removed from the beach and kept for further inspection," Mr Jadet said.

A lifeguard said he thought he had found part of an aircraft at first.

Others speculated it could be space junk, such as debris from a rocket related to India's recent moon mission.

In Phangnga, another object resembling part of an airplane or spacecraft was found on Wednesday by locals on Bang Niang beach in Koh Khor Khao in Takua Pa district.