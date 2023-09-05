Army of officials tears down encroaching bungalows

Five bungalows in the Khaokho Freeday resort illegally built on national forest land in Khao Kho district, Phetchabun province are removed on Monday. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakhom)

Phetchabun: More than 100 local officials took part in tearing down part of a resort illegally built on national forest land in Khao Kho district on Monday.

The combined force of soldiers, local administrative officials and police removed five bungalows in the Khaokho Freeday resort after a court issued the dismantling order, according to Witthaya Nawipan, director of the natural resources office 4 based in Phitsanulok.

The resort located in tambon Rim See Muang faced a legal complaint after defying the National Forest Act by encroaching on the forests of Pa Khao Bang and Pa Wang Chompoo.

The resort has no permission to put any of the land to use, the director said.

He said the Royal Forest Department gave the resort due time to dismantle the bungalows. However, it did not comply, so the office obtained a court order to carry out the task.

He added at least two more resorts are in line to be taken down on a similar charge.

A court order is being secured by the authorities before they proceed to dismantle the buildings in the resorts in the Khao Kho area.

"The expenses associated with the dismantling will be borne by owners of the resorts which have refused to remove the buildings," he said.

On Sept 2, provincial governor Krit Kongmuang said the provincial authorities had launched a crackdown on properties judged to be encroaching on public land or conducting activities that damaged natural resources.

His statement came a day after issued an official warning to the Khaokho Freeday resort to demolish its bungalows.

The governor said the demolition was underway without resistance from the resort.

"The Interior Ministry has instructed administrative officials nationwide to swiftly enforce the law against encroachment of public land and forests," he said.

Anyone who obstructs officials in their duty would be prosecuted, Mr Krit said.

After the resort is dismantled, the district chief and local leaders will work with volunteers to rehabilitate the reclaimed forest areas and restore the natural habitat.

Mr Krit said people can alert the authorities of any encroachment via the 1557 Damrongtham complaint hotline.