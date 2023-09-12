Supervisor of cop murdered at kamnan's party commits suicide

Forensic police walk to the house in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, where Pol Col Vachira Yaothaiwong committed suicide on Monday. (Police photo)

Pol Col Vachira Yaothaisong, commander of Highway Police sub-division 2, shot himself dead at his house in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, on Monday, a police source said.

The officer was the immediate superviser of Pol Maj Siwakorn Saibua, of Highway Police sub-division 2, who was murdered by a gunman at a dinner party at the house of Praween Chankhlai, alias Kamnan Nok, in tambon Takong in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom last Wednesday.

Pol Col Vachira, 44, was one of the 25 police officers who also attended the party and are being investigated. He died at his home in a housing estate in tambon Khu Khot of Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani.

The reason for his suicide was not immediately known. However, he had been named as the person who called Pol Maj Siwakorn on the phone, telling his subordinate to go to Mr Praween's house, where he was later killed by gunman Thananchai Manmak.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol and Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, acting commander of the Highway Police Division, were reported to have rushed to Pol Col Vachira's home after hearing of his death.

Pol Col Vachira was reported to have sought treatment for despression and stress at Phramongkutklao Hospital after the death of Pol Maj Siwakorn.



He was the eldest son of a former officer of Cavalry Battalion 7 at Phraya Pichai Daphak military camp in Uttaradit province. He was a student in Class 39 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and member of Police Academy Class 55.



After graduation, he began his police career in Si Rattana district, Si Sa Ket province, in 2002. In 2024, he was transferred to the Crime Suppression Division's special operations unit where he served before joining the Highway Police Division. His last position was commander of Highway Police sub-division 2.