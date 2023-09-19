Nualphan Lamsam named Unicef envoy

Businesswoman and national football team manager vows to help improve children's quality of life

Nualphan Lamsam, known to sports fans as “Madam Pang”, is the manager of the national football team. (Photo By Panglamsam IG)

National football team manager Nualphan Lamsam — also known as Madam Pang — has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Ms Nualphan is the second Thai to serve as a Unicef goodwill ambassador after former prime minister Anand Panyarachun was honoured with the role in 1996.

The position conferred on Ms Nualphan on Monday by Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Thailand representative at the Thailand headquarters of the agency.

As part of her role, Ms Nualphan will help Unicef with early childhood development issues in promoting policies that protect children and youths.

Her role also includes development collaboration on education and developing sports, cyber security for children, and quality of life promotion.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Nualphan promised to encourage a better quality of life for children in the country.

“Just like plants that need suitable environments to become stronger, I believe that every child needs rigorous care so they can grow stronger and better,” she said.

Ms Nualphan, who comes from a prominent business family, is the president and chief executive officer of Muang Thai Insurance.

While she is known for her corporate leadership and philanthropy, she is perhaps even better known in the world of sports. In addition to being chairwoman of the Thai League 1 football club Port FC, she has managed both the national women’s and men’s football teams.