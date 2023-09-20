BMA readies debt repayment

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, right, and Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain, hold talks on the debts City Hall owes the company for operations and maintenance services along the Green Line extensions, in July. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to pay the first instalment of the 22 billion baht it owes the Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain Green Line extension, next month after the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) gives its seal of approval.

Speaking after meeting Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the issue of the debts relating to the Green Line extension had been submitted to the BMC.

In 2019, the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order formed a panel to seek a solution for the BMA. However, it failed to obtain approval from the cabinet seven times, and the BMA was instructed to find more information.

"I've already informed the prime minister that we must ensure transparency and fairness for all parties, including the public and the private sector, as there will be more electric train investments in the future," said Mr Chadchart. It could take the BMC a few weeks to consider the matter before sending it to the Interior Ministry next month, Mr Chadchart said.

According to a media source, the BMA has proposed that the BMC determine if it will allow the BMA to spend almost half of its accumulated savings of around 50 billion baht to pay off the BTSC's debt of 22.8 billion baht for the electrical and mechanical system installation of the Green Line extensions.