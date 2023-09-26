Prinn gets jail for sex with minor

Prinn: Slew of sex charges

The Bangkok South Criminal Court sentenced former deputy Democrat Party leader Prinn Panitchpakdi to two years in jail for sexually assaulting an underaged girl while throwing out another similar case on Monday.

Prinn's latest conviction -- of sexually assaulting a girl under 15 -- comes without a suspended jail term. It stems from a string of sex-related charges he is facing.

However, the court dismissed a separate case against him in which he was charged with rape, according to Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

After the ruling, Prinn was granted 300,000 baht bail by the court, pending his appeal against the conviction.

On Aug 10, the Criminal Court sentenced him to two years and eight months in prison without a suspended term for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old student in 2021.

She had filed an official complaint with Lumpini police in April 2022.

Prosecutors told the court that Prinn lured the student into meeting him at a rooftop restaurant on Soi Sukhumvit 11 and later sexually attacked her.

Prinn is the son of Supachai Panitchpakdi, a former deputy prime minister and director-general of the World Trade Organization.