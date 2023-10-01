Participants hopeful about SX 2023

A child shows interest in a science tool at the SX Kids Zone, a creative learning space providing kids with digital and environmental experiences at the Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX 2023) on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Sustainability Expo (SX) 2023 was soft-launched on Friday, with participants highlighting local products' potential to create a better life for all.

Touted as the largest annual sustainability expo in Asean, SX 2023 is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok until Oct 8. Three zones, SX Food Festival, SX Marketplace and SX Kids Zone, were opened on Friday.

The main exhibition is expected to open later.

An official opening ceremony will be held tomorrow from 2–4pm. Sumet Tantivejkul, secretary-general of the Chaipattana Foundation, and Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, president and CEO of Thai Beverage Pcl, are expected to join.

Members of the public on Saturday visited the SX Marketplace, which features over 200 shops run by local communities and organisations.

Orasa Tosawang, managing director of the Saraphad Sabbhasilp (Social Enterprise) group, said social enterprises can help locals promote their arts and crafts by utilising creative designs and marketing.

Ms Orasa said she started Saraphad Subbhasilp six years ago by helping a Phuket community sell their handmade goods on Facebook without commission.

The group now works with more than 20 communities in 10 provinces, such as Chiang Mai in the North, Khon Kaen in the Northeast and Pattani in the South, she said, adding each has a unique cultural identity.

"Our work is based on goodwill to help villagers have better living conditions," she said.

"When they have more marketing channels, they will have sustainable incomes.

"Locals that we work with care for us and embrace us as they consider us part of their lives," she added.

Saraphad Sabbhasilp is known for handcrafted items, such as natural-dyed clothes, home decorations and fashion accessories, she said.

The products are made by local community members trained by the organisation, she said.

Some products with outstanding designs are exported to Finland and Saudi Arabia.

Jeremiah Pitakwong, CEO of Media and Event Business of Amarin Corporation, said the SX Marketplace showcases the success of sustainable product projects by all stakeholders.

The Mae Chaem Model Plus project in Chiang Mai is one example, he said.

People in the Mae Chaem community wanted to reduce forest fires that cause PM2.6 pollution during the annual dry season, he said. So, they decided to plant bamboo to make furniture.

With the help of designers, people in the community can add value to their products, which also helps increase their income, he said.

He said the Mae Chaem Model Plus project focuses on addressing environmental issues by focusing on reducing mono-crop plantations and increasing forest land, among other factors.

This project is supported by about 30 public, private and civil organisations, he said.

Amnart Reansoi, owner of Tan Khun Organic Farm in Nakhon Pathom, said he has a medium-sized farm where he raises free-range chickens and sells eggs to create food security for people.

He said he wanted to produce high-quality eggs without harming people or the environment.

He said he has worked with organic animal food partners to sort environmentally-friendly food for his chickens, such as crab shells from Phetchaburi, shrimp shells from the south, rice from Si Sa Ket and Buri Ram and maize from Kanchanaburi.

Last year, he paid about 5.5 million baht to his partners, he said.

"I want to create a fair and sustainable business model," Mr Amnart said.

"Our partners can earn from their organic waste. It is a win-win situation. I hope this can be a business model for other food producers."

Tongjai Tanachanond, working group director for Sustainability Expo 2023, said that over 10,000 square metres were transformed into a Thai Street Food Museum with over 120 food shops.

Local and foreign chefs will present an extraordinary menu under the concept of good health and sustainability at Hall 5-6 on the LG Floor, he said.