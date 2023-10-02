Thais scoop gold at 'astro' Olympiad

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob on Sunday praised and congratulated Thai students for winning three gold medals at the 2nd International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2023.

The astronomy and astrophysics event for high school students was held in Volos, Greece from Sept 24-30.

In the competition, Apiwit Channarong and Chayapol Nontasut, students from Suankularb Wittayalai School in Bangkok, came home with gold medals and received Absolute Winner awards for earning the highest scores.

Nanthorn Kitpadung from Deebuk Phangnga Wittayayon School in Phangnga also received one gold medal.

Two other students, Nattanan Jenyongsak from Saengthong Vitthaya School in Songkhla and Piti Thamkowit from Patumwan Demonstration School in Bangkok also came home with silver medals.