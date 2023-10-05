Govt moves to shore up morale

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at the Siam Paragon shopping complex where he bows to pay his respects to those killed in Tuesday's shooting. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered state agencies to step up measures to prevent a recurrence of Siam Paragon shopping mall shooting on Tuesday that left two people dead and five others injured.

On his X account, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Srettha said he has instructed authorities including the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Public Health Ministry and police to find measures to prevent a repeat of the shopping mall attack.

The shooting which took place on Tuesday afternoon, killed two foreign nationals, one Chinese and one Myanmar, and wounded five people, including Chinese and Lao people.

A 14-year-old suspect was arrested after the shooting spree and charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of gun and ammunition, illegally carrying a weapon and firing shots in a public place, according to police.

Via his X account, Mr Srettha extended his condolences to the families of the victims via Chinese ambassador Han Zhiqiang on Tuesday night and the Chinese diplomat thanked Thai officials for their swift actions.

The premier said the Chinese embassy called on the government to set in place measures to help ensure tourist safety and avoid impacts on tourism. He promised the government would intensify public safety measures to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Mr Srettha also called the Lao ambassador to Thailand to inform him of the shooting in which a Lao national was wounded. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara was also present during the call.

Speaking after presidin g over "SCBX NEXT TECH" at Siam Paragon on Wednesday, Mr Srettha said he believed tourists would understand the situation and the government and the private sector would closely work together to restore confidence.

He said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society was working on an emergency alert system to enhance public safety and police would step up regulations to restrict young people's access to firearms, which were available online.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok said it activated an emergency mechanism to monitor the situation and work with Thai authorities as soon as it was alerted of the Tuesday shooting in which one Chinese was killed and another was injured.

It said Mr Srettha and Mr Parnpree called the Chinese ambassador to express their condolences and visited the injured. Both promised to speed up the investigation and step up public safety to ensure Thailand is a safe place for Chinese visitors.

At a press conference held by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said a situation command centre would be set up to communicate with the embassies to ensure tourists receive assistance.

This followed a meeting between the ministry, police and the Tourism and Sports Ministry to discuss safety measures for tourists and rehabilitate the mental health of tourists affected by the shooting.

Mr Parnpree gave assurances the government would provide help to tourists who were affected and said it would do its best to make the situation return to normal.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol conveyed deep condolences on behalf of the government.

Of the two deaths, one was a Chinese national who arrived in Thailand on Sept 27 with a visa-free entry, and the other was a Myanmar national.

The government will provide care and assistance to all affected individuals and their families. All five injured individuals are currently patients under royal patronage.

She said a situation command centre would be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to communicate with all agencies and offer updates about the incident.

As Thailand had just approved free visas for Chinese and Kazakh tourists, this incident might affect Chinese tourists' confidence in travel to Thailand, she said, adding that Thailand must improve safety at tourist spots.

Meanwhile, the Central Juvenile and Family Court on Wednesday ordered the 14-year-old suspect to be held in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection. The court also ordered the department to evaluate the suspect's mental health.

It was reported that his parents did not turn up to apply for bail.

Pol Maj Gen Nakharin Sukhonthawit, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, said on Wednesday police were investigating whether to charge the parents under the children protection law.

He said mental health doctors from the Police Hospital, psychologists and public prosecutors took part in the questioning, and they agreed the suspect was not in an adequate state to give a statement.