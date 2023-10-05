Gun control laws to be reviewed, says Anutin

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrives at City Hall in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

All existing gun control laws will be reviewed and amended as necessary to ensure public safety and only authorised individuals should be permitted to carry guns in public, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Mr Anutin's came in response to the shooting on Tuesday at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok's Pathum Wan district, where a 14-year-old boy killed two people and injured five others.

The interior minister said he met on Thursday with the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) to gather information about current laws related to the possession of firearms by individuals and various types of weapons including blank guns, BB guns and toys that could pose harm after modification. The DPA is responsible for overseeing gun licensing in the country.

He said he has a policy not to issue licences for the general public to possess or carry guns in public. Only government authorities should be allowed to carry firearms in public, he added.

Mr Anutin said he had instructed the DPA chief to look into all relevant laws, and if necessary, make amendments in line with the prime minister's policy aimed at restricting the use of firearms.

"From now on, people should not be allowed to carry guns around at their own will," he said. "There should be no instances of people venturing out with a firearm to settle conflicts."

According to the deputy prime minister, all shooting ranges must be under strict control and minors should not be permitted to practice shooting.

In cases where shooting is conducted as a sport, firearms must remain within the confines of the shooting ranges.

Mr Anutin added that he would discuss this matter with the police.