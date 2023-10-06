TAT to put North on road to recovery

Tourism in the North will get back on track next year with promotional campaigns focusing on diverse market segments expected to attract more than 40 million domestic visitors and generate at least 186 billion baht, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Chiang Mai office.

Chiang Mai is expected to create 110 billion baht in tourism revenue next year, which would put it on par with the pre-pandemic figure, the TAT said.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, the TAT's executive director for the North, told a press conference yesterday that Chiang Mai plans to promote sustainable tourism under the concept of "Chiang Mai the Greatest Change".

The TAT estimates that more than 34 million domestic tourists will visit the North this year, up 17% from 2022.

They are tipped to generate upwards of 155 billion baht in tourism revenue, a jump of 23% year-on-year.

Ms Pattaraanong said the TAT is working to spur tourism growth through various campaigns based on a lifestyle theme dubbed "Amazing Northern Lifestyle", as well as festivals driven by northern traditions ("Amazing Northern Festival") and tourist routes in minor cities ("Amazing Northern Mueang Rong").

The new campaign is guided by a policy based on corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the bio-circular-green economy in an attempt to make tourism more sustainable, she added.

Ms Pattaraanong and Suladda Sarutilavan, director of the TAT's Chiang Mai Office, revealed during the press conference that the city will promote sustainable tourism under the concept "Chiang Mai the Greatest Change" next year.

Ms Suladda said Chiang Mai earned 52.4 billion baht in tourism revenue from January to August.

By the end of this year, the TAT expects to see that number reach 90 billion baht, equivalent to 80% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.

Moreover, she noted the domestic tourism market in Chiang Mai has largely recovered from the pandemic.

The Chiang Mai office will capitalise on Thailand's soft power based on the so-called "5F" concept representing food, festivals, film, fashion and "fit and firm" when designing the tourism revitalisation strategy for the North.

This will complement the four major tourism promotion projects: "Amazing Chiang Mai Retreat", "Amazing Chiang Mai Workation", "Vijitr Viang Ping" (a series of light and sound events) and "Amazing Chiang Mai Road Trip", Ms Suladda added.