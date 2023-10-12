Anti-graft body eyes digital handout plan

Treechada Srithada, deputy spokeswoman for the Pheu Thai Party, briefs the media on Aug 24 about the emergence of scammers sending fake “digital wallet” links to steal money from people, even though the 10,000-baht handout programme is not scheduled to start until February. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government has reiterated its assurances that its 10,000-baht digital wallet handout will follow all relevant laws, adding that scrutiny of the programme is always welcome.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat was responding on Thursday to reports that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was keeping an eye on the scheme for potential policy corruption

The anti-graft agency was welcome to do so, he said, adding that all involved in carrying out the 560-billion-baht programme would work more carefully.

Speaking at a meeting of a subcommittee steering the programme, Mr Julapun said he was ready to explain its details to the NACC if asked.

Participants at Thursday’s meting included representatives from the Bank of Thailand, the Budget Bureau, the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Ministry of Commerce.

Mr Julapun said the government would carry out the scheme in compliance with three related laws: the Royal Decree on Criteria and Procedures for Good Governance, the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act, and the Budgetary Procedures Act.

“[Compliance with the three laws] will be a shield for us. This will help ensure [the scheme’s] transparency and worthiness,” he said.

Mr Julapun said that over the last decade, the country’s economy has expanded by an average of 2% annually, lower than other countries in the region.

Gross domestic product should grow by 5% annually, and a stimulus programme is clearly required to jump-start the economy, he said.

The distribution of 10,000 baht in digital money to every Thai national over age 16 must start by early next year for optimal effect, he added.

Still to be decided is whether wealthy people will receive the money. Many economists have suggested the money be given only to people who really need it.

Mr Julapun said budget disbursement for the 2024 fiscal year that began on Oct 1 has been delayed because of the long time it took to form a government after the May 14 election. Consequently, an injection of cash flow is needed to offset the shortfall and stimulate the economy in the first quarter of next year.

Somsak Suwansujarit, the chief ombudsman, said he had received a petition seeking an investigation into whether the digital wallet programme is legal under the constitution and other related laws.

The petition was submitted by Wirangrong Dabbaransi, head of an organisation calling itself the Network of Universities for Reform, and signed by academics, asking the ombudsman to forward it to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

Mr Somsak said more information on the programme and opinions from relevant agencies must be gathered as the government has not provided clear details of how it will function

Once the details are clear, the ombudsman will forward the complaints to the government so it can provide an explanation, he said.