Another Siam Paragon shooting victim dies

Police escort forensic officers into Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok's Pathumwan district after a 14-year-old shooter was arrested on Oct 3. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A 30-year-old woman, one of the five people injured in the Siam Paragon shooting by a 14-year-old boy on Oct 3, died early on Friday morning, ten days after the incident, according to media reports.

She was the 3rd fatality in the shooting.



In the Oct 3 incident, the 14-year-old boy opened fire with a modified blank gun in the luxury shopping mall in the centre of Bangkok.



Two people were killed - a female tourist from China and a female employee at the shopping mall from Myanmar - and five others injured.



One of the injured was Penpiwan Mitthampitak, 30. She was hit two times in the head and two times in the rib cage. She was admitted to the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.



Penpiwan died at about 2am on Friday, after ten days of treatment.